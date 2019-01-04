Taxi driver arrested after exposing himself to Folsom woman

A taxi driver was arrested Friday in Folsom several monthsa after he allegedly exposed his genitals to a woman in her home, the Folsom Police Department said in a news release.
Mohammad Kazem Saghebi, 60, was jailed by police after a woman told police that he had pulled down his pants in front of her when he was supposed to be helping her bring groceries inside the home, police said.
Officials said the incident took place in late August and began like most routine taxi services, with the victim calling a taxi company for a ride to and from a grocery store. Upon returning to her house, Saghebi offered to assist the victim with bringing in groceries inside. She allowed him to but once Saghebi was inside, he exposed himself to the victim, police said.
On Friday, he was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and was expected to be released from Sacramento County Main Jail in the evening. His next court date is set for Jan. 15.
Officials are asking anyone with information with this or a similar incident to call Folsom Police at 916-355-7230.
