One person shot after ‘large fight’ in north Sacramento, police say

One person was shot and another person injured after a “large fight” broke out early Monday afternoon in north Sacramento, police said.
Police responded to the 800 block of Lampasas Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m. after receiving several calls reporting a large fight in the area, said Officer Marcus Basquez, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.
There were about 10 people fighting, he said. Officers do not yet know the reason for the fight.
At some point, the people continued fighting outside and shots were fired.
One person suffered a gunshot wound, but it is not life-threatening, Basquez said.
At least two people were transported to local hospitals, according to Capt. Keith Wade, spokesman for the Sacramento Fire Department.
