Woman arrested in last year’s grocery store wallet thefts, Sheriff says

A woman who allegedly stole wallets from other women after distracting them with questions about recipe ingredients was arrested Friday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. The crimes took place late last year.
According to previous reporting by The Bee, the suspect was known to approach women in grocery stores, act extremely friendly and ask for help finding recipe ingredients. While victims were distracted, the suspect reportedly stole the victims’ wallets out of their purses.
The suspect quickly used the victims’ credit cards at nearby stores, often before the victims even noticed their wallets missing, according to the sheriff’s department.
Sheriff’s department detectives arrested Jalaeya Jones, 23, of Sacramento in connection with the crimes.
Jones was booked at the Sacramento Main Jail on charges of elder abuse and embezzlement, identity theft and theft of personal property, according to jail records. She is ineligible for bail.
Detectives have identified eight theft victims and one attempted theft victim in this case, the Sheriff’s department said. At least two victims were elderly.
