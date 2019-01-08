Multiple-vehicle collision forces partial Bradshaw road closure

A multiple-vehicle collision has caused a portion of Bradshaw Road’s northbound lanes to be closed just south of Jackson Road, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department.
At roughly 7:19 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received reports of a multiple-vehicle collision on Bradshaw Road near Jackson Road, according to the department’s incident information logs. Initial reports were unclear on how many vehicles were actually involved; some said eight vehicles while others said six.
Initial reports indicate that officers who responded to the scene found a collision involving a black Honda CRV, white sedan, small gray truck, dark sedan, cement truck, moving truck and another unknown vehicle.
Five of the vehicles were blocking the northbound lanes of Bradshaw Road, which caused a portion of the road to be closed. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department recommended drivers take alternative routes if they are commuting in the area.
At least two ambulances and five tow trucks were also called to the scene.
