Suspect wearing camo jacket robbed victims in broad daylight, Davis police say

The Davis Police Department is investigating three reports of robberies in public areas that occurred over the weekend, according to a news release from the department.
Police say a suspect – described as a Latino male wearing a camouflage hooded jacket – approached two people in the 1400 block of West Covell Boulevard on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., pretending to hold a weapon and demanding money.
A suspect also approached a victim Sunday at 1:20 p.m. near the 1200 block of Alvarado Avenue, according to the release. Police said the suspect pulled up his shirt when interacting with the victims, exposing what appeared to be a knife in his waistband.
Police believe the first two robberies “may be connected” based on suspect descriptions, Davis Police Department spokesman Lt. Paul Doroshov said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The third robbery was different, Doroshov said; a white man approached a victim on Sunday at 2:37 p.m. near Cowell Boulevard east of Ensenada. The man brandished a gun and demanded money of the victim.
Doroshov said no arrests have been made in any of the robberies. Anyone with information about the robberies is encouraged to call the department.
Comments