Man died in travel-trailer fire in rural Davis, fire officials say

According to fire officials, one man died as a result of burn injuries after a travel-trailer caught fire Saturday night in a rural area south of Davis.
The Davis Fire Department and the UC Davis Fire Department responded to the blaze on the 27000 block of Mace Road in unincorporated Davis, just south of the city limits, according to a Facebook post from the Davis Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived to find the RV “fully involved” in flames, according to the Facebook post.
While extinguishing the fire, the burn victim was located and airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, where he died of his injuries, the post said.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Efren Figueroa, 38, of Davis.
As of Sunday, the cause of the fire was under investigation, according to the post.
