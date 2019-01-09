Car crash ruptures natural gas line, snarling Wednesday morning traffic on Arden Way

A single-vehicle accident on Arden Way ruptured a natural gas line and caused heavy traffic in the area, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department.
A vehicle crashed into a natural gas line, rupturing its flow. Department officials said extrication methods were used to remove one person from the vehicle, who was transported to an area hospital.
PG&E was called to the scene to contain the natural gas leak.
The crash caused both east and westbound lanes of Arden Way to be closed near Heritage Lane, according to the department.
At 7:26 a.m., CHP incident information logs indicated that the Arden Way offramp on Highway 80 will be closed for a “lengthy” period of time. Live traffic cameras showed traffic related to the incident backed up to Marconi Avenue on Wednesday morning.
Comments