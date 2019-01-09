Crime - Sacto 911

Man convicted in 2015 Cosumnes River College sexual assaults

By Vincent Moleski

January 09, 2019 12:16 PM

A man was convicted of several counts of sexual assault Wednesday after accusations of assault on and near Cosumnes River College in 2015.

A jury convicted Raphael Garcia of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, two counts of sexual penetration, attempted rape, and lewd acts with a minor, according to a news release by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

On Oct. 26, 2015, a female student was dragged into a men’s bathroom on campus, where she was sexually assaulted. The next day, a 15-year-old high school student was propositioned and touched near the campus, according to the release.

Los Rios and Sacramento police used DNA evidence and a cellphone picture taken by the high schooler to connect Garcia to the assaults, according to the release.

Garcia faces 27 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 4.

