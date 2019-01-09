Offender leaves treatment facility in south Sacramento with four months left on her sentence

State correctional officers are looking for a woman who did not return Tuesday night to a transitional treatment facility and is believed to be in south Sacramento.
Sone Thamala, 32, was transferred from a state prison to the transitional facility on Oct. 24 to participate in a treatment and employment program, according to a news release issued by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
On Tuesday, staff at the facility discovered that Thamala’s GPS device had been tampered with and she had been missing since leaving earlier on an approved day pass, according to the release.
She was last known to be headed southbound on Highway 99 at Fruitridge Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the release.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Thamala has brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-3 and 179 pounds, according to the release.
She was placed into CDCR custody from San Joaquin County on March 22 on a three-year sentence for vehicle theft. She was scheduled to be released in April, according to the release.
The CDCR asks anyone with information on Thamala’s whereabouts to call 911.
The Alternative Care Program that Thamala was engaged in allows eligible offenders to serve the last year of their sentence in the community in a private residence, transitional care facility or treatment facility, according to the release.
Comments