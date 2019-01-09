Thieves stole lottery machine from Davis Safeway store, police say – 2 suspects sought

Davis police seek help identifying two men seen in security footage stealing a California State Lottery kiosk from a Safeway grocery store last week.
The machine was stolen about 3 a.m. Friday from the Safeway location at 2121 Cowell Blvd., according to a news release by the Davis Police Department. Police say the machine has been recovered, but authorities have not located or identified the suspects.
Photos of surveillance footage posted by police show the two suspects carrying the kiosk out of an open door at the store’s south entrance and into a white pickup truck. The vehicle’s license plate number has not been released by police, and cannot be made out in the photo provided.
The suspects seen in the images appear to be two men wearing gray and black hooded sweatshirts and beanies during the incident.
Anyone with information about the kiosk theft or the suspects is urged to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.
