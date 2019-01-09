Two Sacramento police officers suffer minor injuries during scuffle with burglary suspect

Two Sacramento Police officers suffered minor injuries during a scuffle with a burglary suspect Tuesday night near the downtown Macy’s location, according to police.
The burglary suspect, Brian Robert Hicks, 42, resisted arrest and injured two officers during the struggle, according to police department logs released Wednesday. Police spokeswoman Linda Matthew described the injuries as scrapes and scratches.
Police said that Hicks was contacted by officers after they responded an auto burglary around 7 p.m. near 4th and L streets downtown. The burglary victims found the man breaking into their car and confronted him, the logs said. They called 911 while following Hicks.
Officers arrived and contacted Hicks, who resisted arrest, resulting in the struggle, police said. Officers found Hicks had stolen property from the vehicle as well as narcotics intended for sale, Matthew said.
Jail records show that Hicks was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of felony burglary, resisting arrest and possession for sale of controlled substances. Jail records also show Hicks has an outstanding warrant from San Francisco County.
His bail is set at $20,000, and he’s scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
