Three arrested in Carmichael after shopping spree with stolen credit card, police say

Three people were arrested in connection with fraudulent credit card purchases and identity theft in Carmichael on Wednesday, authorities said.
A woman was shopping in Roseville when her wallet was stolen from her, according to a news release from the Roseville Police Department.
Shortly after, her credit card was used to make more than $1,700 in fraudulent purchases at an electronics store and a beauty supply store, the release said.
Video surveillance helped Roseville police identify three suspects, the release said. Kristi Mueller, 26, Samantha Shortz, 32, and Eric Plumb, 36, were arrested Wednesday in Carmichael after police served a search warrant.
While police were on the property, they found the fraudulently purchased merchandise, evidence of the original theft, drugs and drug paraphernalia, the release said
The three are being held on burglary, fraud, conspiracy and other drug-related charges, according to the release.
