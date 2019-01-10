Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Three arrested in Carmichael after shopping spree with stolen credit card, police say

By Claire Morgan

January 10, 2019 12:34 PM

Kristi Mueller, 26, Samantha Shortz, 32, and Eric Plumb, 36, were arrested in connection with identity theft and making fraudulent purchases, Roseville police said.
Kristi Mueller, 26, Samantha Shortz, 32, and Eric Plumb, 36, were arrested in connection with identity theft and making fraudulent purchases, Roseville police said. Roseville Police Department
Kristi Mueller, 26, Samantha Shortz, 32, and Eric Plumb, 36, were arrested in connection with identity theft and making fraudulent purchases, Roseville police said. Roseville Police Department

Three people were arrested in connection with fraudulent credit card purchases and identity theft in Carmichael on Wednesday, authorities said.

A woman was shopping in Roseville when her wallet was stolen from her, according to a news release from the Roseville Police Department.

Shortly after, her credit card was used to make more than $1,700 in fraudulent purchases at an electronics store and a beauty supply store, the release said.

Video surveillance helped Roseville police identify three suspects, the release said. Kristi Mueller, 26, Samantha Shortz, 32, and Eric Plumb, 36, were arrested Wednesday in Carmichael after police served a search warrant.

While police were on the property, they found the fraudulently purchased merchandise, evidence of the original theft, drugs and drug paraphernalia, the release said

The three are being held on burglary, fraud, conspiracy and other drug-related charges, according to the release.

  Comments  