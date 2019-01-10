Two pedestrians struck by cars in North Highlands – man killed, woman injured

Two pedestrians were struck in North Highlands on Wednesday night, leaving one dead and one in critical condition.
Just before 10 p.m., a man and woman were struck by two vehicles in the intersection of Madison Avenue and Date Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol spokeswoman Amy Walker.
Walker said the man and woman were walking southbound when a Toyota Prius and a Hyundai Elantra entered the intersection. The Hyundai struck both pedestrians and hurled them into other lanes – the man into the middle lane, where he was struck by the Toyota, and the woman into the far lane, Walker said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a trauma center for her injuries, which are not life-threatening. It was not known whether the pedestrians were in the crosswalk legally.
The drivers of both vehicles passed field sobriety tests and were not texting while they were driving, Walker said.
