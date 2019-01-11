Two men arrested in Butte County in connection with Mexico meth importation case

Two men were arrested this week on suspicion of several drug and weapon crimes after the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force performed an undercover operation, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page Thursday.
Noe Gandarasoto, 30, and Henry Reynoso, 21, were detained Wednesday by deputies as part of an investigation into methamphetamine being imported from Mexico into the county, the sheriff’s office said.
The post said that deputies served three search warrants at three separate locations in the county, finding the two men, two guns and drugs, including 10 pounds of meth, with a street value of more than $71,000, the sheriff’s office said.
Gandarasoto and Reynoso were arrested on suspicion of transportation of controlled substances, and Reynoso also faces a charge of resisisting arrest. Gandarasoto may also face charges for child endangerment and possession of meth with intent to sale, the sheriff’s offce said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The post said that the majority of meth and heroin in California comes from drug cartels in Mexico.
Reynoso is being held on a bail of $153,000 and Gandarasoto for $425,000, the sheriff’s office said. Both are currently detained at Butte County Jail.
Comments