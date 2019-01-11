Roseville motorcyclist swerves into oncoming traffic, dies after collision, CHP says

A 25-year-old Roseville man was killed while riding a motorcycle Thursday after swerving into oncoming traffic.
Around 2:20 p.m., the man was riding a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja southbound on Industrial Avenue near South Loop Road at high speed when he moved left into opposing traffic and hit a Toyota Highlander driven by a 70-year-old Roseville man head-on, according to a news release by the California Highway Patrol.
The motorcyclist was ejected and suffered fatal injuries. He was declared dead at the scene by first responders from the Roseville Fire Department, the release said.
The driver of the Highlander was uninjured and was released without arrest, the CHP said.
Traffic on Industrial Avenue was shut down for about two hours due to the collision, according to the release.
The victim’s identity was not immediately released pending notification of next of kin.
