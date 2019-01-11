Two arrested in knifepoint robbery at Elk Grove Kohl’s, police say

Two Sacramento men were arrested Thursday after a Kohl’s department store in Elk Grove was robbed, authorities said.
Jarvis Ashley, 31, and Curtis Smith, 58, were arrested after leading police on a car chase in Sacramento, the Elk Grove Police Department said on Facebook.
Around 2:44 p.m., loss prevention employees at the Kohl’s on Bruceville Road approached two men who were seen shoplifting in the store, according to police.
After employees tried to detain the men, they were threatened at knifepoint and stood down, police said. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.
Officers found a vehicle matching a description provided by the employees and engaged in a car chase that led into Sacramento, according to police.
The suspects got out of the car at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of 50th Avenue, where they abandoned the vehicle and ran, police said. The vehicle continued to travel at a slow speed until it struck an unoccupied parked car.
Officers located and arrested the two men, according to police.
Smith was in possession of methamphetamine and Ashley was on probation, according to police.
Ashley faces charges including robbery, felony evading and violation of probation. Charges faced by Curtis include shoplifting, conspiracy, resisting and possession of methamphetamine, police said.
Smith and Ashley are being held at the Sacramento County jail in lieu of bail of $50,000 and $90,000, respectively.
