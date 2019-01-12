Detectives investigating suspicious death of Yuba County man

Yuba County detectives are investigating the death of an Olivehurst man as a homicide after deputies found his body along Feather River Boulevard on Wednesday morning.
Jose “Juan” Lule, 33, was discovered near an agriculture business in the 1900 block of Feather River Boulevard after a 911 call just before 7 a.m. reporting a body on the side of the road, according to a Yuba County Sheriff’s Department press release. Responding deputies located Lule in a muddy area off the roadway.
The sheriff’s department said Wednesday that investigators believed Lule’s body had been on the side of the road for less than 24 hours and were considering his death to be suspicious due to where he was found and visible injury to the body.
Portions of Algodon Road leading to Feather River Boulevard, as well as the 1900 block of Feather River Blvd., were closed well into the afternoon as the scene was processed.
An autopsy was completed Thursday but an official cause of death was not being released at that time “to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” the sheriff’s department said. However, investigators determined Lule’s death was not the result of a hit and run.
