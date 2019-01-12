Crime - Sacto 911

Davis officer’s killer says in letter he was being bombarded by ultrasonic waves

By Daniel Hunt

January 12, 2019 05:26 PM

A photo of the letter Davis Police say Kevin Douglas Limbaugh left on the bed of his rental home after he gunned down Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona on Thursday, January 10, 2019. In addition to the letter, investigators found two semiautomatic handguns that were not registered to Limbaugh. Davis Police Department
Davis police investigators said they recovered evidence from the rental property of the man who shot and killed one of their officers Thursday, including a note they believe was written by the man and two guns that were not registered to him.

On Saturday, police released a one-paragraph letter they believe was written by Kevin Douglas Limbaugh. Spokesman Lt. Paul Doroshov told reporters that the paper was found face up on the bed of the gunman. The letter reads:

“The Davis Police department has been hitting me with ultra sonic waves meant to keep dogs from barking. I notified the press, internal affairs, and even the FBI about it. I am highly sensitive to its affect (sic) on my inner ear. I did my best to appease them, but they have continued for years and I can’t live this way anymore.”

The simple statement was printed and signed “Citizen Kevin Limbaugh.”

In addition to the letter, investigators found two semiautomatic handguns inside the house, a 9 mm and a .45-caliber, Doroshov said. Police are checking who registered the guns.

The weapons’ profile matches witness descriptions of the firearm Limbaugh used to kill Davis officer Natalie Corona in an ambush-style attack on Thursday.

