Three-car crash snarls Monday morning commute on Highway 50

Traffic slowed to a halt on westbound Highway 50 Monday morning after a three-vehicle collision blocked lanes, according to the California Department of Transportation.
The collision occurred near Bradshaw Road at around 7:50 a.m., causing stopped traffic, Caltrans said in a tweet. Traffic on Highway 50 is backed up to Mather Field Road, according to Caltrans live traffic cameras.
As a result of the crash, the vehicles blocked three of Highway 50’s four lanes. First responders worked to move the cars off the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol incident reports.
No one suffered major injuries, according to CHP incident logs, though an ambulance was called to the scene.
