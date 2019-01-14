Crime - Sacto 911

Six involved in Chico mass overdose released from hospital, officials say

By Michael McGough

January 14, 2019 12:23 PM

Half of the patients reportedly involved in a mass overdose incident this weekend in Chico have been released from the hospital, officials said Monday.

Six people have been discharged and three are in “good condition” following Saturday’s incident in which 13 victims suffered apparent drug overdoses at a Chico home, Enloe Medical Center officials said Monday in an emailed statement.

One person died, and at least 12 others were hospitalized, Chico fire and police officials said.

The status of the remaining three patients was not immediately clear.

The victims were between ages 19 and 30, and were all friends or acquaintances, Chico police Chief Michael O’Brien said in a press conference.

O’Brien said the early stages of investigation indicated a high likelihood that the incident was related to fentanyl overdoses, but as of Monday tests had not yet officially confirmed the presence of the opioid.

“That will be confirmed in the coming days with some more sophisticated testing,” O’Brien said.

