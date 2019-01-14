Two gang members sentenced to life in prison following fatal shooting

Two men have been sentenced to life in prison after a series of shootings – one that left two dead – in Sacramento and Citrus Heights in 2013.
David Javier Jaimes and Alex Martinez Camacho were sentenced to two terms of life in prison each, plus 111 years and 4 months to life on Friday after being found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and criminal gang activity.
Jaimes and Camacho were riding in a car with another North Sacramento Norteño gang member on May 21, 2013 when they saw a group of people who they thought were associated with a rival gang, according to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
Jaimes and Camacho shot at the group and fled the scene. Two people, Gladis Quinteros and Enrique De La Cruz, died at the scene, the release said.
The case went unsolved until the two were involved in another shooting in Sacramento just a month later that left one person critically injured.
The pair opened fire on a truck while stopped at the intersection of Arden Way and Morse Avenue after seeing people they believed to be rival gang members in the vehicle. The driver of the truck was critically injured, the release said.
Jaimes and Camacho fled the area after a sheriff’s deputy heard the shots and followed them. During the chase, a handgun was thrown from the vehicle and was subsequently recovered.
The gun was later connected to the previous month’s unsolved homicide and to a series of shootings in Sacramento and Citrus Heights.
