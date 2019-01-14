Officer-involved shooting in Yuba County leaves suspect dead, Sheriff says

One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Yuba County Monday afternoon, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.
According to a press release from the department, Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call at about 3:30 p.m. The call reported that a physical assault was taking place in the 1400 block of N. Beale Road on the southern edge of Marysville. The caller reported a man beating another person with an unknown weapon, according to the release.
Deputies attempted to contact a man walking from the location of the original call that matched the description of the suspect in the reported assault, the release said.
According to the release, “moments later” deputies said on the radio that shots had been fired. Additional deputies, along with other law enforcement agencies from around the region, responded.
The suspect, an adult male, was declared dead at the scene, the release said.
One deputy and the victim of the original assault sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s department.
The Yuba Sutter officer-involved-shooting investigation team responded to begin its investigation, and the California Department of Justice responded to process the crime scene, the release said.
The release said that the two Yuba deputies involved in the incident will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. This is standard procedure, according to the release.
The identity of the suspect has not yet been confirmed.
