Elk Grove high school band volunteer charged with sexually assaulting student

An Elk Grove man who volunteered for the Laguna Creek High School band was arrested last week on charges of sexually assaulting a student under the age of 16, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.
Officers were notified by school officials last Wednesday that 24-year-old Lucas Melville was suspected of engaging in sexual misconduct with a minor.
The Elk Grove Police Department started an investigation immediately, department spokesman Jason Jimenez said, and arrested Melville the same day at his home in Elk Grove.
All of the alleged incidents happened off campus, though still in the city of Elk Grove, Jimenez said.
Melville was a volunteer with the district who often helped the Laguna Creek band. He passed a background check in 2012 when he signed up to be a volunteer, according to district spokeswoman Xanthi Pinkerton.
Melville was booked into jail on charges of oral copulation with a person under 18, communication with a minor with intent to commit a sex offense and sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 16.
The Elk Grove Unified School District will no longer allow Melville to volunteer at any of its campuses, according to a statement following his arrest.
“Upon learning of allegations of misconduct on the part of Mr. Melville, the District has also taken immediate action to notify him that he would no longer be permitted to provide services in any capacity to District students,” the release said.
