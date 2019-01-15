Crime - Sacto 911

Yuba sheriff’s department identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting

By Vincent Moleski

January 15, 2019 03:05 PM

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department identified the man shot and killed in Monday’s officer-involved shooting after responding to an assault in Linda.

Jahmal Derrick Stewart, 45, was a “transient in the Marysville area” and is alleged to have been committing a robbery against an elderly man at the time of the shooting, according to a news release issued by the sheriff’s department.

The original 911 call reported a robbery in the 1400 block of North Beale Road against a man in his 70s who was beaten with a weapon by the suspect and had his cane taken from him, according to the release.

Authorities believe the suspect and victim did not know each other and the assault appears random, according to the release.

Stewart was declared dead at the scene after deputies said on the radio that shots had been fired. The events that led to the shooting are still under investigation, according to the release.

The two deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

