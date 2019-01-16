‘Please slow down.’ Highway 50 crash kills three, including 1-year-old girl, CHP says

Three people, including a 1-year-old girl, died Tuesday night when two cars collided in heavy rain on Highway 50 in Camino, authorities said.
At about 6:30 p.m., a 2005 Volvo S60 driven by a 51-year-old Fremont man was traveling westbound at about 60 miles per hour near Camino Heights Drive five miles east of Placerville, the California Highway Patrol’s Placerville office said in a news release on Facebook.
At the same time, a 2017 Subaru Impreza driven by a 39-year-old man from Pollock Pines was traveling eastbound at about 65 mph.
Because of the speed and weather, the Volvo driver lost control and spun into oncoming lanes, the CHP release said. The Subaru driver did not have time to react, and the front end of his car struck the Volvo’s right side, the release said.
The force of the impact ejected the Volvo driver and a 1-year-old female passenger who was riding in the rear, the release said. The Volvo driver and an adult female passenger who was riding in the front were both pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. The 1-year-old was treated at the scene by CHP and medical personnel, but was pronounced dead after she was transported to Marshall Hospital in Placerville, the release said.
The Subaru driver suffered major injuries and was airlifted to a trauma hospital, the CHP said.
Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, the CHP said. Drugs and alcohol were not suspected as factors in the collision, according to the release.
Officials were withholding the names of the victims until next of kin could be notified.
The Placerville CHP noted that there have been four collisions resulting in six deaths in the area since Jan. 1, many due to speed. “Please slow down,” the release said. “Lives depend on it.”
