South Lake Tahoe man arrested for beating his roommate to death with firewood, police say

A man was arrested Sunday after a woman was beaten to death with a piece of firewood at her home in South Lake Tahoe.
James Cleveland, 71, was arrested on suspicion of killing his roommate, Valorie Turley, 65, according to a news release issued by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.
Police responded to what had been reported as an assault at the home in the 1100 block of Carson Avenue at 2:45 p.m., where they found Turley lying in front of the residence with head injuries, according to the release.
Cleveland was found at the scene and was arrested as first responders transported Turley to a local hospital. She was later flown to a hospital in Reno where she died, according to the release.
Witnesses to the homicide said they saw Cleveland striking Turley with a piece of split firewood but authorities are still investigating the motive, according to the release.
Cleveland is currently being held without bail in the El Dorado County jail. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the homicide to call 530-542-6100.
