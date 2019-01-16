Critical UC Davis campus alert system failed during Corona shooting, officials say

A critical emergency alert system designed to warn UC Davis students and staff failed the night Davis police Officer Natalie Corona was shot and killed blocks from the campus, university officials announced, calling the breakdown “unacceptable.”

The WarnMe-Aggie Alert sends text and email messages to UC Davis students and staff and is designed to alert 70,000 people. But the system initially notified only a fraction of those people about the events unfolding less than a mile from the campus.

UC Davis police sent out a pair of alerts 18 minutes apart in the frantic moments after the rampage. A 7:28 p.m. email and text swarm warned of a suspect at large. The second, at 7:46 p.m., told people to shelter in place. Only 20,000 people received the orders.

“The system failure we saw on January 10 was unacceptable and we will take all necessary measures to ensure 100 percent performance in the future,” said UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May in a statement Tuesday.

The chancellor’s downtown Davis residence is also just blocks away from where the 22-year-old Corona was gunned down and where others were sent fleeing when Kevin Limbaugh opened fire from his bicycle as the rookie officer responded to a traffic stop. May was out of town at the time of the deadly incident, said campus officials Wednesday.

A manhunt for Corona’s killer stretched across the city’s downtown and ended when Limbaugh killed himself inside his E Street residence.

Rave Mobile Safety, a Framingham, Mass.-based firm, designed the system. Officials said the problem centers on errors in the system that updates its database of university contacts nightly.

Information for notification lists are culled from payroll and other lists then separated into lists of faculty, students, staff and others, campus officials said.

But on Jan. 10, UC Davis officials said, some “key users” were locked out of some of the lists and only one system administrator had access to all of the lists.

Rave officials were able to troubleshoot the problem, but the first messages to the entire campus weren’t sent until 8:45 p.m., more than an hour after the initial 7:28 p.m. alerts, UC Davis officials said.

In a statement, Brett Marceau, the firm’s chief technology officer, said Rave took “full responsibility” for the system’s failure to notify all 70,000 people and “regrets the position into which it put the university.”

Marceau continued that Rave has “identified and corrected the problem and is working to put additional measures in place to prevent a recurrence.”

That work is expected to be completed within a week, and Rave officials are expected to sit with May and campus safety officials next week. The system, tested twice annually, is due to be tested later this month.

The Sacramento Bee has reached out to Rave for more complete information. A response was expected later Wednesday afternoon, a Rave spokesman said.