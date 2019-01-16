Condominium fire in south Sacramento damages two units Wednesday, officials say

Two south Sacramento condominiums were damaged in a fire Wednesday afternoon, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.
The fire in Parkway Estates started sometime before 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, when fire units were dispatched. The fire was knocked down by crews at about 2:10 p.m.
The condos are in the Tanglewood Condos complex on 66th Avenue, near Stockton Boulevard. According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal, one of the units has “extensive damage” from the blaze.
The other has about 50 percent fire damage and some smoke damage. Both units also sustained water damage, Vestal said.
It’s unknown how many people will be displaced as a result of the fire. Vestal said the apartments below the fire-damaged units may also be affected due to power shutoffs and damage.
Vestal said that as of 2:45 p.m., fire crews remain on scene for cleanup. Fire investigators had not yet reached the scene.
