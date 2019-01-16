No sign of foul play after body found in Sacramento River, officials say

A body was recovered Wednesday from the Sacramento River near Old Sacramento, according to police and fire officials.
Two passersby were walking on the Tower Bridge when they spotted the body in the river and called authorities, Sacramento Police Department spokesperson Linda Matthew said.
Fire officials said fire crews responded about 11:20 a.m. and determined that the person was dead. Sacramento Police and the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.
The coroner determined that the death was not suspicious and appeared to be natural, Matthew said. The coroner’s office has taken over the investigation but has not identified the person.
