Four stolen vehicles retrieved after police find squatters in West Sacramento

By Claire Morgan

January 17, 2019 12:33 PM

West Sacramento police tow a stolen motor home from a warehouse where they found four stolen vehicles on Wednesday.
West Sacramento police tow a stolen motor home from a warehouse where they found four stolen vehicles on Wednesday. West Sacramento Police Department
A call about squatters in the area took a turn after West Sacramento police found four stolen vehicles and burglary tools in an abandoned warehouse on Wednesday.

Officers from the department’s community service unit were called to a vacant commercial warehouse building in West Sacramento after they received reports of people squatting there, a news release from the department said.

At the warehouse, officers found two men inside a motor home and three other vehicles. All four vehicles had been reported stolen, the release said.

Officers also found burglary tools and other stolen items at the scene. They arrested two men on suspicion of possession of narcotics and stolen property.

