Probationer arrested in Citrus Heights business burglary

The Citrus Heights Police Department arrested a man on probation early Monday morning following a burglary at a local business.
Eric French, 42, was taken into custody after officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm at 12:27 a.m. in the 7500 block of Auburn Boulevard, the Police Department said on Twitter.
The block of Auburn Boulevard is home to a gas station, an army surplus store, a spa, a cigarette store and other small shops.
French was arrested on suspicion of burglary, vandalism and probation violation. He was on probation for burglary, possession of burglary tools and drug charges, according to police.
He has previously been convicted of forgery, buying stolen property and drug possession, among other offenses.
French is being held without bail at the Sacramento County jail. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 29.
Comments