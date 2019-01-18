Redding police on the lookout for at-large bank robber

The Redding Police Department is searching for a suspect after a Chase Bank was robbed Thursday evening by a man who claimed to have a gun.
Around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the bank in the 900 block of Dana Drive in Redding, where a man had walked in and given a note to a teller saying that he had a gun. No gun could be seen during the robbery, according to a news release by the Police Department.
The teller gave the man cash and fled the bank. After an extensive manhunt with a helicopter and a K-9, police could not find him, according to the release.
He is described as a white man of medium build about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a dark green jacket with an orange shirt, dark pants, dark shoes and a dark beanie. He had a beard and a mustache, according to the release.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Police ask anyone with information regarding the bank robbery to call 530-335-4200.
Comments