Woman found dead in road after hit-and-run on Folsom Blvd. at 46th Street, police say

A woman was found dead Friday morning after a hit-and-run collision on Folsom Boulevard at 46th Street, the Sacramento Police Department said.
Just after 6 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a woman in her 30s seen lying in the street near the intersection, Sgt. Mark Scurria said.
First responders arrived and declared the woman dead, Scurria said.
Folsom Boulevard was closed between 44th and 48th streets. Officers were expected to clear the scene before 10 a.m.
Drivers were advised to use an alternate route through morning commute hours.
Police believe the vehicle that struck the woman was traveling eastbound, but do not have any information on possible suspects, Scurria said.
This is a breaking news story. Check sacbee.com for updates.
