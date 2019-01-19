Man stabbed after reports of fight beneath W-X portion of Capital City Freeway

A man was hospitalized Saturday after being stabbed multiple times in what Sacramento Police described as a large fight beneath the W-X freeway.
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. under the elevated portion of the Capital City Freeway near 26th Street in midtown, police said.
A call came in reporting a fight with multiple people involved, with one victim having been potentially stabbed, police said
One man was transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds, police said; his injuries were not considered life-threatening.
This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.
