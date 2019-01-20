Sunday shooting near 12th and C streets in Sacramento shuts down traffic

A shooting near 12th and C streets Sunday night is impacting traffic in the area, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Inbound 12th Street between C Street and D Street is currently shut down, and police suggest avoiding the area.
Captain Norm Leong said just before 7:30 p.m. on Twitter the “closure will be lengthy.” Officers are on the scene investigating the shooting.
No further information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
