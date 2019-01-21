Body found in pond at East Sacramento’s McKinley Park

A body was found in a pond Monday morning at East Sacramento’s McKinley Park, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Vance Chandler said.

Police officers received a call from someone at the park at approximately 7:59 a.m. Chandler said, and police officers responded but initially were unable to recover the body.

Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Keith Wade said that firefighters were called out to assist in pulling the body out of the water.

Police are currently investigating the matter and no further information is available, Chandler said. Anyone with information can contact Sac PD’s non-emergency number at 916-264-5471.

