Man arrested in Roseville for Nevada burglary warrant, assaulting officer

A man was arrested in Roseville on a Nevada state felony warrant, and assaulted a detective in the process, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Trujillo, 35, of Reno was wanted in Nevada for numerous burglaries, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The Sparks Police Department contacted the sheriff’s office and said Trujillo was believed to be in Placer County, the post said.
Trujillo was located and detectives followed him to a parking lot in Roseville, where they attempted to contact him, officials said.
Trujillo “struck one of the detectives and fled in an attempt to escape,” the post said. Detectives pursued him on foot and were able to get him handcuffed. Trujillo and his car were searched, the post said, and detectives found methamphetamine, stolen property and burglary tools.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Detectives continued investigating and connected Trujillo to burglaries in Placer County on top of his Nevada burglaries, the sheriff’s office said.
Trujillo was booked at the South Placer Jail on charges of assaulting and resisting a peace officer, possession of burglary tools, possession of controlled substances and burglary, according to jail records. He is ineligible for bail.
Comments