Semi-truck spills thousands of pounds of marble on I-80 in Roseville

By Hannah Darden

January 21, 2019 05:47 PM

A semi truck carrying thousands of pounds of marble spilled its cargo into the roadway on Interstate 80 in Roseville on Jan. 21, 2019. Traffic backed up for several miles while crew cleaned up the spill. California Highway Patrol
A semi-truck carrying thousands of pounds of stone spilled its cargo on the freeway in Roseville on Monday afternoon, blocking lanes and slowing traffic, according to the CHP.

According to CHP traffic logs, the call came in at about 3:20 p.m. that a big rig was stuck in the center lane on eastbound Interstate 80, near the Taylor Road offramp in Roseville.

The traffic logs said the big rig spilled thousands of pounds of marble sheet rock into the roadway, and said “several thousand pounds of stone” were wedged into the back of the big rig’s cab.

The debris pile was estimated in the traffic logs to be about 2½ feet tall, and CHP logs showed that the CHP advised the California Department of Transportation to bring a “bulldozer or Bobcat to push all the marble debris to the shoulder.”

The Auburn California Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of the incident at about 4:30 p.m. and said the spill was blocking the Nos. 3, 4 and 5 lanes, with delays expected.

Lanes 1-4 were reopened at about 4:40 p.m., according to the CHP, with Caltrans en route to clean up the Nos. 5 and 6 lanes.

As of 5 p.m., traffic remained delayed on Interstate 80, with eastbound traffic backed up past Cirby Way, according to live traffic and navigation service Waze.

