Semi-truck spills thousands of pounds of marble on I-80 in Roseville

A semi-truck carrying thousands of pounds of stone spilled its cargo on the freeway in Roseville on Monday afternoon, blocking lanes and slowing traffic, according to the CHP.
According to CHP traffic logs, the call came in at about 3:20 p.m. that a big rig was stuck in the center lane on eastbound Interstate 80, near the Taylor Road offramp in Roseville.
The traffic logs said the big rig spilled thousands of pounds of marble sheet rock into the roadway, and said “several thousand pounds of stone” were wedged into the back of the big rig’s cab.
The debris pile was estimated in the traffic logs to be about 2½ feet tall, and CHP logs showed that the CHP advised the California Department of Transportation to bring a “bulldozer or Bobcat to push all the marble debris to the shoulder.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Auburn California Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of the incident at about 4:30 p.m. and said the spill was blocking the Nos. 3, 4 and 5 lanes, with delays expected.
Lanes 1-4 were reopened at about 4:40 p.m., according to the CHP, with Caltrans en route to clean up the Nos. 5 and 6 lanes.
As of 5 p.m., traffic remained delayed on Interstate 80, with eastbound traffic backed up past Cirby Way, according to live traffic and navigation service Waze.
Comments