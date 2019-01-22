Man who rammed gates of Sacramento police station gets 88 years in prison

A man who rammed through the gates of a Sacramento police station in 2017 amid a violent chase has been sentenced to more than 88 years in prison.

Fernando Sanchez, 42 at the time of the incident, was convicted in November 2018 of assault, burglary, attempted carjacking, felony evasion and vandalism, all stemming from a wild sequence of events taking place Sept. 11, 2017.

About 9:30 that night, a Sacramento police K-9 officer saw Sanchez driving recklessly down Marysville Boulevard, as The Bee reported at the time. The Sacramento County District Attorney’s office said in a Tuesday news release that Sanchez sped away from an attempted traffic stop, heading down South Avenue.

Sanchez rammed his truck through a steel gate at the William J. Kinney Police Facility, then hit an unoccupied patrol car in the parking lot.

He then hit a gate at a residence on Rosalind Street, where he started to flee on foot, the release said. As he fled, Sanchez fought and struggled with the police K-9, cutting the dog with a razor; during that struggle, the police officer shot Sanchez, but the suspect continued running and jumping fences.

Sanchez then struck a homeowner with a metal pipe and seized control of the house. Finally, officers used Tasers to take Sanchez into custody.

The police dog was badly cut but survived. According to the DA’s news release, the officer who fired at Sanchez said he believed the suspect had a gun.

Called a “career criminal” in the DA’s news release, Sanchez was sentenced to 88 years and 4 months to life in prison as a third-strike offender. Sanchez in 2004 was convicted of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery.

Sanchez, whose alias is listed as “Fern-Dog” on the Sacramento County Superior Court website, has a rap sheet with dozens of felonies and misdemeanors dating back to 1994.