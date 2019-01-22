Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Sacramento man pleads guilty to animal neglect after dead dog found in home

By Vincent Moleski

January 22, 2019 03:35 PM

What can you do to stop animal abuse?

Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.
By
Up Next
Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.
By

A Sacramento man pleaded guilty to felony animal neglect Friday, after two animals were found starved at his home in October 2018.

Brandon Carter Goodnight, 31, admitted to allegations that he caused needless suffering to his two dogs, according to a news release issued by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

On Oct. 30, deputies searched Goodnight’s home while looking for a woman wanted on a felony warrant, according to the release.

In a bedroom in the residence, deputies found a dead dog “that had obviously been starved to death,” the release said.

Goodnight initially tried to blame someone else for leaving the dog in the bedroom for months, but the dog was microchipped in his name in 2014, according to the release.

Another dog was found in Goodnight’s backyard, starved but still alive. The dog is currently recovering at the Sacramento County Bradshaw Animal Shelter, according to the release.

Goodnight is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 13 and is expected to receive three years, the maximum sentence under the law, according to the release.

He is currently being held at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center.

  Comments  