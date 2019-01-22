Sacramento man pleads guilty to animal neglect after dead dog found in home

A Sacramento man pleaded guilty to felony animal neglect Friday, after two animals were found starved at his home in October 2018.
Brandon Carter Goodnight, 31, admitted to allegations that he caused needless suffering to his two dogs, according to a news release issued by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
On Oct. 30, deputies searched Goodnight’s home while looking for a woman wanted on a felony warrant, according to the release.
In a bedroom in the residence, deputies found a dead dog “that had obviously been starved to death,” the release said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Goodnight initially tried to blame someone else for leaving the dog in the bedroom for months, but the dog was microchipped in his name in 2014, according to the release.
Another dog was found in Goodnight’s backyard, starved but still alive. The dog is currently recovering at the Sacramento County Bradshaw Animal Shelter, according to the release.
Goodnight is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 13 and is expected to receive three years, the maximum sentence under the law, according to the release.
He is currently being held at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center.
Comments