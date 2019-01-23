Sacramento man arrested in teen prostitution sting had drugs, Placer deputies say

A Sacramento man was arrested earlier this month after Placer County Sheriff’s Office say he tried to meet with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for sex in Auburn, deputies said Wednesday in a Facebook post.
Anthony Guizzetti, 51, used social media to contact the supposed teen, offering to pay her for sex, the post said. Instead, sheriff’s deputies and detectives awaited Guizzetti at the meeting spot and arrested him Jan. 10.
Deputies later found methamphetamine, heroin and a glass pipe in Guizzetti’s Auburn motel room, the post said.
Guizzetti is in custody at the Auburn main jail, where he faces two charges of contacting a minor with intent to commit a felony. In addition to the sex crimes, he may also face drug possession charges, the Sheriff’s Department post said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Guizzetti is being held in lieu of $240,000 bail.
Comments