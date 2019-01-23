Florida man killed in Highway 99 hit-and-run near Yuba City, CHP says

A Florida man was struck and killed Wednesday morning while walking on Highway 99 north of Yuba City, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.
The man, who was only described as a 23-year-old from Jacksonville, was reported to authorities by a passerby just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the release said.
CHP says the victim, whose identity will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of family, was walking north on northbound Highway 99 near Eager Road, wearing dark clothing, when he was hit by one or more vehicles at an unknown time.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP’s report says.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Yuba-Sutter CHP office at 530-674-5141.
