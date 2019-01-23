Crime - Sacto 911

Man dies in apparent carbon monoxide poisoning incident Wednesday, officials say

By Hannah Darden

January 23, 2019 09:07 PM

Getty Images/iStockphoto

One man died Wednesday night in what appears to be a carbon monoxide poisoning incident, according to fire officials.

Fire, police and hazardous materials units were called to the 700 block of Lampasas Ave. at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday for a “decreased level of consciousness call,” said Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Keith Wade. Authorities located a man lying on the floor of a first-floor apartment and broke the window to gain entrance, Wade said.

Fire crews determined that the man was dead, Wade said.

The HAZMAT team, along with county health officials who responded, found dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in the unit, Wade said.

The building was evacuated, but no hazardous levels of carbon monoxide were found in the rest of the units, Wade said. People were allowed to return to their homes at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The Sacramento Police Department is actively investigating the incident.

