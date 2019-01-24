Stockton man who tried to run over Citrus Heights cop arrested after 40-minute chase

A Stockton man allegedly driving a stolen vehicle attempted to run over a Citrus Heights police officer during a Wednesday night traffic stop, then led authorities on a 40-minute pursuit ending in south Sacramento, officials said.
Kenneth Michael Martinez, 37, of Stockton was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading arrest and possession of burglary tools after he fled the scene of a traffic stop near Greenback Lane and San Juan Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., Citrus Heights Police Lt. David Gutierrez said.
Martinez initially complied with a traffic stop, but attempted to hit the officer with his car while he walked toward the suspect, Gutierrez said. The officer was not hurt.
The 30-mile chase ended in Sacramento’s Pocket neighborhood near the 7700 block of Freeport Boulevard after Martinez drove through the gates of a water treatment plant, Gutierrez said.
“We believe, although the vehicle was ultimately towed from the scene, the vehicle ran out of gas,” Gutierrez said.
The vehicle was a late ’90s Honda Civic that had been reported stolen.
Other agencies, including the Sacramento Police Department, assisted Citrus Heights police. Sacramento police spokesman Officer Marcus Basquez called it a “huge pursuit,” and said the chase went to West Sacramento at one point.
Martinez remains in custody at the Sacramento County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
