Roseville man arrested after raid seizes seven stolen guns and illegal assault rifle

A man was arrested Wednesday after police raided a Roseville home and found a trove of firearms and stolen property.
Nha Dao, 33, of Roseville was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property, possessing an assault weapon, felony firearm possession and child endangerment, according to a news release issued by the Folsom Police Department.
As part of an investigation into a Dec. 21 home burglary in Folsom, police searched a home in the 1100 block of Salmon Drive and found five stolen handguns, two stolen rifles, one illegal assault rifle, stolen electronics and other stolen items, police said.
One item found in the home was connected to the Dec. 21 burglary and some of the firearms recovered were involved in a 2017 Folsom burglary, according to the release.
Authorities tracked Dao using surveillance cameras, credit card records and internet records, police said.
“Although Mr. Dao escaped the day of the burglary, he did not escape justice” Detective Reid Camp of the Folsom Police Department said.
Dao is being held on a $60,000 bail at the Placer County Jail.
Detectives are investigating to determine if he was involved in other burglaries. Anyone with information is asked to call Camp at 916-934-8788.
