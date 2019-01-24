North Highlands elementary school playground fire investigated as arson, suspect at large

A fire that destroyed a North Highlands playground Thursday morning is being investigated as arson by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department.
Metro Fire first received a call regarding the fire at Oakdale Elementary School around 5:05 a.m., Captain Chris Vestal said.
Nobody was hurt in the fire, Vestal said.
As part of its investigation, Metro Fire is attempting to locate possible witnesses or obtain surveillance footage that may reveal the arsonists, he said.
Vestal said there is no reason for a fire to start in the middle of a playground other than arson, though Metro Fire does not yet have leads on any possible suspects or motives.
Metro Fire, in conjunction with the Twin Rivers Unified School District Police Department, is asking anyone with information regarding the fire to call 916-859-3775.
