Three-car crash west of Woodland leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, CHP says

A three-vehicle crash west of Woodland killed one passenger and injured four of the vehicles’ occupants Friday morning, California Highway Patrol officials said.
The passenger who sustained fatal injuries was not wearing a seat belt, according to CHP’s collision report. All other involved parties were wearing theirs.
CHP received calls of a traffic collision involving a 1996 Honda, 1996 Chevrolet and 2013 Ford near county roads 19 and 92C just before 7 a.m., CHP’s Woodland office said in a news release.
The Honda attempted to pass the Chevrolet driving westbound on County Road 19, doing so over a double-yellow solid line, according to CHP’s preliminary investigation. The Honda hit the Ford, which was traveling eastbound, and the Ford in turn collided with the Chevrolet.
A male passenger in the Honda died from his injuries and a female passenger was taken to Kaiser Vacaville with major injuries, CHP said. The drivers of all three cars sustained minor injuries, according to the news release.
The Ford was driven by a 57-year-old Esparto woman and the Chevrolet was driven by a 40-year-old Clarksburg man. The three Honda passengers were not identified in CHP’s collision report, and the Yolo County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased following notification of family.
Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision, which is still under investigation by CHP.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is urged to call the CHP Woodland office at 530-662-4685.
