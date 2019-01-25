Crime - Sacto 911

Car rear-ends a Caltrans vehicle on Highway 50. Two people were hurt

By Claire Morgan

January 25, 2019 04:39 PM

Two people suffered minor injuries Friday morning after a car crashed into an on-duty Caltrans vehicle on Highway 50.

At around 10 a.m., a 50-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Bolt westbound on Highway 50 near Sunrise Boulevard rear-ended a Caltrans safety vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers said the man had looked away from the roadway, and when he looked back up, the Caltrans vehicle ahead of him was traveling slower than he had expected.

The driver tried to stop but collided with the Caltrans vehicle, the CHP said.

Both the driver of the Chevrolet Bolt and the Caltrans vehicle received minor injuries, officers said. The driver of the Bolt was taken to UC Davis Medical Center.

