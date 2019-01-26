Crime - Sacto 911

Update: Sacramento police locate missing boy with autism

By Cassie Dickman

January 26, 2019 03:25 PM

A 14-year-old boy with autism who went missing in Northgate on Saturday afternoon has been found, police said.

The call came in just after 1:30 p.m. that the boy went missing from the 700 block of Rio Tierra Avenue, said Sgt. Vance Chandler, Sacramento Police Department spokesman.

The missing boy was last seen wearing a teal shirt, gray sweatshirt and denim jeans, Chandler said. But he has since been found safe.

