Update: Sacramento police locate missing boy with autism

A 14-year-old boy with autism who went missing in Northgate on Saturday afternoon has been found, police said.
The call came in just after 1:30 p.m. that the boy went missing from the 700 block of Rio Tierra Avenue, said Sgt. Vance Chandler, Sacramento Police Department spokesman.
The missing boy was last seen wearing a teal shirt, gray sweatshirt and denim jeans, Chandler said. But he has since been found safe.
