Pepper spray, a chase, and three shotgun blasts: Placer deputies see a crazy day

An Auburn man was arrested Saturday after pepper-spraying an acquaintance at a Denny’s in Newcastle and fleeing from deputies, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Kalian, 25, took off as soon as deputies arrived at the restaurant early Saturday morning, according to a department Facebook post.
While searching for Kalian, deputies were notified that a nearby neighbor had reported that he was attempting to break into their home, sheriff’s police said. Deputies responded to the residence, but Kalian ran off and managed to evade capture by authorities once more, the post said.
During the second search for Kalian, a resident from another home in the area came outside and fired three shotgun rounds in the dark in the direction of deputies, the post said.
Joshua Hendrickson, 23, was later arrested without incident for the negligent discharge of a firearm, officials said. He was booked into Placer County Jail.
Kalian would soon share a similar fate.
Deputies found Kalian at a nearby gas station and said he began swinging a golf club at them, the post said.
Deputies had to subdue Kalian with a police dog and stun gun before arresting him.
Kalian, who also made several threats to shoot deputies, was booked into Placer County Jail, the post said. He was booked on suspicion of committing two felonies in the attack at Denny’s as well as resisting arrest.
